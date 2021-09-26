Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,517 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Agenus worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 20.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Agenus by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Agenus by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 170,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 43,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Agenus alerts:

In other news, insider Christine M. Klaskin sold 11,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $72,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $533,695.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 852,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Agenus stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. Agenus Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $6.79. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 million. On average, research analysts expect that Agenus Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AGEN shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Agenus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.