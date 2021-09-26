Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,354 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.06% of WideOpenWest worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WOW. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter valued at $97,627,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,765,000 after purchasing an additional 381,426 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,551 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 825,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after purchasing an additional 109,149 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 713,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 228,962 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

NYSE WOW opened at $19.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.95. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $23.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39 and a beta of 2.09.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. Analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 532,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,888,786.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $306,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

