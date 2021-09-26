Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.12 Million Position in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.05% of Morphic worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MORF. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Morphic by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 938,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,365,000 after buying an additional 451,140 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Morphic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,446,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Morphic by 392.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 395,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,998,000 after purchasing an additional 314,764 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Morphic by 108,218.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,987,000 after purchasing an additional 299,766 shares during the period. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Morphic by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,999,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,797,000 after purchasing an additional 159,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Peter Linde sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $266,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 30,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,688,099.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,908 shares of company stock worth $1,757,381 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ MORF opened at $64.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.43. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 158.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morphic Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

