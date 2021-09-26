Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,316 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of H&E Equipment Services worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

HEES opened at $35.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 84.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.24. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $315.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.71 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.14%.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

