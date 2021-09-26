Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,010 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of Arch Resources worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,155,761 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,080,000 after buying an additional 44,658 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 47.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,850,000 after buying an additional 200,461 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 6.8% in the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 545,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after buying an additional 34,778 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 12.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,525,000 after buying an additional 55,802 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 7.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 498,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,753,000 after buying an additional 35,593 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,147.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $275,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Arch Resources stock opened at $78.05 on Friday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $87.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.03 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 16.00%. Arch Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARCH. B. Riley increased their target price on Arch Resources from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

