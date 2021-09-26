Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,056 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Kronos Bio worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KRON. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the second quarter valued at $8,544,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Kronos Bio by 110.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 451,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,206,000 after buying an additional 237,278 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Kronos Bio in the first quarter valued at about $4,438,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kronos Bio by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,635,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,871,000 after buying an additional 108,876 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kronos Bio by 3.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,100,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,347,000 after buying an additional 41,014 shares during the period. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kronos Bio stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.95.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Kronos Bio in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kronos Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

In related news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $201,330.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,578.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

