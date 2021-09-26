Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 51.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,857 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.12% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 482.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $12.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.82. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $43.26.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RYTM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

