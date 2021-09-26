Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in C3.ai were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,929,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 349.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,835,000 after purchasing an additional 930,171 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 2,505.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,072,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,235 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the first quarter valued at $58,829,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its position in C3.ai by 2,535.2% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 371,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 357,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 427,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $22,422,989.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 337,366 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total value of $16,659,133.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,867,936 shares of company stock valued at $94,801,725 in the last three months. Insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $49.48 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.35 and a 12-month high of $183.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion and a PE ratio of -54.98.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.27 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.78.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

