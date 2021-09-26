Rhumbline Advisers Invests $1.05 Million in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 398,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.08% of Clear Channel Outdoor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,060,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 106,748 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,325,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 58,195 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CCO opened at $2.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $3.05.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $531.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.49 million. On average, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $57,284.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 201,029 shares in the company, valued at $500,562.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. lifted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.68.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

