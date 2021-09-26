Rhumbline Advisers Invests $1.05 Million in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 56,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Vuzix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vuzix during the first quarter worth $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Vuzix during the second quarter worth $112,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vuzix by 13.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vuzix during the first quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Vuzix during the second quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VUZI opened at $11.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.66. Vuzix Co. has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 2.41.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 24.51% and a negative net margin of 171.69%. The company had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

