Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,145 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of Horizon Bancorp worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBNC. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,820,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,823,000 after acquiring an additional 487,108 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,355,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,343,000 after purchasing an additional 390,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,115,000 after purchasing an additional 59,868 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $794,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $745,000. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBNC opened at $17.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The firm has a market cap of $768.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 32.13%. The business had revenue of $57.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

