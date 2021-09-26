Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 11,788 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,788 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of Pulmonx worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Pulmonx by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Pulmonx by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $56,967.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Derrick Sung sold 3,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,624,730 shares of company stock valued at $98,354,637. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LUNG opened at $39.36 on Friday. Pulmonx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a current ratio of 14.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.97.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. The business had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

