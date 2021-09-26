Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 18,966 Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,966 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.12% of MoneyGram International worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in MoneyGram International by 16.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in MoneyGram International during the first quarter worth $81,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in MoneyGram International during the first quarter worth $111,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MoneyGram International by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in MoneyGram International by 1,962.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 19,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGI. Zacks Investment Research cut MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th.

In other MoneyGram International news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 10,000 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $92,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $495,383.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 486,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MGI opened at $8.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.77. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $12.36. The firm has a market cap of $750.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.33 and a beta of 1.70.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $329.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MoneyGram International Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

