Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 5,573 Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of IDT worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IDT by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,491,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,788,000 after purchasing an additional 57,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDT by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of IDT by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDT by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in IDT by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

IDT opened at $44.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.68. IDT Co. has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.14.

In other IDT news, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $70,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Marcelo Fischer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $136,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,424 shares of company stock worth $437,966. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom and Payment Services and net2phone. The Telecom and Payment Services segment markets and distributes multiple communications and payment services.

