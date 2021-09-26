Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 49,348 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.23% of Titan International worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Titan International by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,986,000 after buying an additional 224,006 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,126,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,290,000 after purchasing an additional 95,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 57.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 327,708 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 68.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 662,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 269,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWI opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $447.03 million, a P/E ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average of $8.91. Titan International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $11.82.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $438.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.15 million. Titan International had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

