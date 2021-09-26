Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,186 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.13% of Global Medical REIT worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 145,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $951.40 million, a P/E ratio of -114.00, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $16.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.71.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 93.18%.

GMRE has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

