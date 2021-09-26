Rhumbline Advisers Sells 11,606 Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,606 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of MBIA worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MBIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in MBIA by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in MBIA by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in MBIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in MBIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

Get MBIA alerts:

Shares of MBIA stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.04. MBIA Inc. has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $13.49.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.23. MBIA had a negative return on equity of 156.01% and a negative net margin of 115.91%. The business had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Richard C. Vaughan sold 26,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $313,356.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,753.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised MBIA from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

About MBIA

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI).

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.