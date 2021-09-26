Rhumbline Advisers Sells 12,422 Shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,422 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.23% of Tredegar worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Tredegar by 489.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tredegar by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Tredegar by 351.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Tredegar by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Tredegar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TG opened at $12.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.25. Tredegar Co. has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $420.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $219.25 million during the quarter. Tredegar had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 29.89%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

Tredegar Profile

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

