Rhumbline Advisers Sells 14,268 Shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,268 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.06% of Columbia Financial worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,952,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,093,000 after buying an additional 306,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,085,000 after purchasing an additional 52,214 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 657,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 632.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 341,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 295,103 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.72. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $18.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $72.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point upgraded Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

