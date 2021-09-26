Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,453 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,471 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of Argan worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Argan by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,730,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,315,000 after purchasing an additional 20,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Argan by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,248,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,633,000 after purchasing an additional 85,186 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Argan by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,222,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,197,000 after purchasing an additional 519,493 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Argan by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 992,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,970,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Argan by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,623,000 after purchasing an additional 81,013 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGX opened at $44.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $695.41 million, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.55. Argan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.18.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $133.01 million for the quarter. Argan had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.46%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%.

About Argan

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

