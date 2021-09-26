Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,862 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,176 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,862 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Peoples Bancorp worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEBO opened at $31.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $614.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.67. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $36.75.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.86 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

In related news, Director Michael N. Vittorio acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.34 per share, for a total transaction of $31,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,007.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,000 shares of company stock worth $60,515. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

