Rise (RISE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $478.00

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Rise coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rise has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rise has a market capitalization of $251,959.43 and approximately $478.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rise Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 185,592,323 coins. Rise’s official website is rise.vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

