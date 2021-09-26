RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.83.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,224 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 113,786 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.5% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 15,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 377,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,837,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.
RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 79.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. On average, analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.08%.
RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile
RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.
