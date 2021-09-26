Ruler Protocol (RULER) Trading Down 34.9% Over Last Week

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 26th. In the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded 34.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ruler Protocol has a market cap of $1,531.30 and approximately $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ruler Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00066870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00103844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.68 or 0.00133404 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,860.86 or 0.99712671 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,048.54 or 0.06930510 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.48 or 0.00751316 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

