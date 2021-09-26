Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 30,805 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,797 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 750,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

SBRA stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.47. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

