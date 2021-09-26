SafeBlast (BLAST) Price Down 27.1% This Week

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 23.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $441,645.96 and $127,291.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeBlast coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,066.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $512.30 or 0.01162563 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.68 or 0.00580216 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.18 or 0.00297687 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00051003 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003018 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000794 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

