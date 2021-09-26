Scanetchain Reaches One Day Volume of $3,291.00 (SWC)

Scanetchain (CURRENCY:SWC) traded 56.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. During the last week, Scanetchain has traded 43.7% lower against the dollar. Scanetchain has a market cap of $11,133.82 and $3,291.00 worth of Scanetchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scanetchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Scanetchain Coin Profile

SWC is a coin. Scanetchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 839,506,297 coins. Scanetchain’s official message board is t.me/scanetchain_news . The official website for Scanetchain is www.scanetchain.io . Scanetchain’s official Twitter account is @Scanetchain_SWC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Scanetchain is a decentralized open platform where users can freely define and sell their contents and products for royalty and disclosure fee. The SWC token is an Ethereum-based token used as a medium for exchange value in the internal ecosystem of Scanetchain. “

Scanetchain Coin Trading

