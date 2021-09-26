Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.56.

SECYF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Secure Energy Services to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

OTCMKTS:SECYF opened at $3.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.37. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $4.26.

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

