Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.35.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SES shares. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$7.25 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cormark set a C$4.28 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of TSE SES opened at C$4.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.20. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$1.29 and a 1 year high of C$5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a PE ratio of -11.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$116.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$106.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

