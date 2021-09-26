Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.87 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) will post sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.85 billion and the highest is $2.89 billion. Sempra Energy reported sales of $2.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full-year sales of $11.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.49 billion to $12.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.10 billion to $12.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS.

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.43.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $129.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $144.93. The company has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 89,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

