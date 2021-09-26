Serum Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $559.76 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 26th. Serum has a market cap of $1.03 billion and $559.76 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for $7.76 or 0.00017608 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Serum has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00056928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002630 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00130051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00011890 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00043887 BTC.

About Serum

Serum (SRM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 133,231,781 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

