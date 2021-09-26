SharedStake (SGT) Price Hits $0.29

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One SharedStake coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000649 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SharedStake has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. SharedStake has a total market cap of $42,905.20 and $3,912.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00067280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00103557 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.09 or 0.00131761 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,217.62 or 1.00302314 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,077.46 or 0.06980848 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $331.27 or 0.00751447 BTC.

About SharedStake

SharedStake launched on February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

Buying and Selling SharedStake

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SharedStake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SharedStake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SharedStake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

