Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €54.20 ($63.76).

SHL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, September 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

ETR SHL opened at €59.66 ($70.19) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €57.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €51.26. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €36.16 ($42.54) and a one year high of €61.50 ($72.35).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

