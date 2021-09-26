Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €54.20 ($63.76).

SHL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, September 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

ETR SHL opened at €59.66 ($70.19) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €57.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €51.26. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €36.16 ($42.54) and a one year high of €61.50 ($72.35).

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

