Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.41.

SWIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Sierra Wireless stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.38 million, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 2.20.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.35. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $132.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.19 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 9,983.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. 55.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

