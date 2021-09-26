Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.55.

SKLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

SKLZ opened at $11.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 0.08. Skillz has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $46.30.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $89.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skillz will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,650 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $859,221.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 700,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,065,977.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 792,871 shares of company stock valued at $8,579,578. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKLZ. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,357,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,042,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Skillz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,271,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Skillz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Skillz by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 22,186 shares in the last quarter. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

