SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $160.97 Million

Analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) will announce $160.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $159.24 million to $162.70 million. SL Green Realty posted sales of $173.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year sales of $652.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $651.69 million to $652.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $683.25 million, with estimates ranging from $663.20 million to $703.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.90.

Shares of SLG opened at $73.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 39.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 29.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,000,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,077,000 after purchasing an additional 228,788 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 21.3% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 996,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,742,000 after purchasing an additional 175,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

