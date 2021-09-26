STASIS EURO (EURS) Market Cap Tops $104.45 Million

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 26th. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002661 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $104.45 million and approximately $5.29 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00057004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002628 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.04 or 0.00129683 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00011878 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00043575 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

EURS is a coin. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 89,225,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

