Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.40.

SGRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 69.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 16.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 52.1% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 3.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.83. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $69.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $543.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.08 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.