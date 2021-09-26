Swiss National Bank Acquires New Shares in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 83,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Caleres at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Caleres by 785.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Caleres by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,563,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,081,000 after buying an additional 159,779 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Caleres during the 1st quarter valued at $1,480,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in Caleres during the 1st quarter valued at $2,683,000. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $33,699.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,388,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $443,417.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,233 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

NYSE:CAL opened at $23.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.87 and a beta of 2.66. Caleres, Inc. has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $29.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.01.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $675.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.40 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. Caleres’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

