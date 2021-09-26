Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,575,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,606 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,345,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,558,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 3,595.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 521,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 507,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,525,000. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MX stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $834.72 million, a P/E ratio of 2.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $26.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.42.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 65.76% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $113.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.10 million. Analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

