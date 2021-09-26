Swiss National Bank Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Sprott worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 2.2% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,418,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,878,000 after buying an additional 30,459 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 133.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 533,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,251,000 after buying an additional 304,487 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 185.5% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 456,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,975,000 after buying an additional 296,723 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 3.7% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 171,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 2.6% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 131,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprott alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on SII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprott from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of SII opened at $37.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $966.51 million, a PE ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. Sprott Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $47.89.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 10.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprott Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Sprott’s payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

Sprott Profile

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.