Swiss National Bank Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of Scholastic worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 13.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 55.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 62.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 71.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 9,144 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Scholastic stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day moving average is $33.51. Scholastic Co. has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $40.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $401.40 million during the quarter. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Scholastic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

