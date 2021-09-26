Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Kraton worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRA. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Kraton by 118.0% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,885,000 after purchasing an additional 811,996 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraton by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,123,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,482,000 after acquiring an additional 244,433 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Kraton by 44.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 783,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,654,000 after acquiring an additional 239,890 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kraton during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,808,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kraton during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,635,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraton alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on KRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Kraton from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Kraton stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. Kraton Co. has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $45.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.44.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $493.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.20 million. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kraton Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kraton

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.