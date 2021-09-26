Swiss National Bank Makes New $2.07 Million Investment in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 99,800 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of Northern Oil and Gas as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOG. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth $26,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 788.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NOG opened at $19.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.76. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $225.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.16 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 102.70% and a negative net margin of 387.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

