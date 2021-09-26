Swiss National Bank Makes New $2.34 Million Investment in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 235,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Canoo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOEV. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canoo by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Canoo by 504.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canoo in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canoo in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canoo in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GOEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Canoo in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. R. F. Lafferty boosted their price objective on shares of Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE:GOEV opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.23. Canoo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.89.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts expect that Canoo Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

