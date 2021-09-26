Swiss National Bank Makes New Investment in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Veritiv as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRTV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Veritiv by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,360,000 after purchasing an additional 184,713 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Veritiv by 321.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 189,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 144,253 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veritiv in the first quarter worth approximately $5,043,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Veritiv by 43.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 328,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,987,000 after purchasing an additional 99,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRTV shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

NYSE VRTV opened at $91.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.07. Veritiv Co. has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $98.16. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

