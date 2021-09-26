Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 689.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BATRK shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

BATRK stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $31.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.16.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

