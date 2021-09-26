Swiss National Bank Sells 11,900 Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.13% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,161,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 55,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 220,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCP stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.89 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.14.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GCP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

GCP Applied Technologies Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

