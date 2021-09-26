Swiss National Bank Sells 13,300 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.11% of EchoStar worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in EchoStar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $999,000. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in EchoStar by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 42,396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 29,688 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of EchoStar by 73.2% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,087,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EchoStar by 202.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after buying an additional 254,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

EchoStar stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.20. EchoStar Co. has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $28.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.74.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $499.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.20 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 7.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

