Swiss National Bank Takes Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Donnelley Financial Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,056,000 after purchasing an additional 236,685 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,408 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 78.5% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,598,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,741,000 after acquiring an additional 702,859 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after acquiring an additional 37,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 326,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Donnelley Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 31,822 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $1,076,538.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,791 shares in the company, valued at $16,129,839.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DFIN opened at $34.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.93. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $35.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 2.14.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.20 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 5.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

